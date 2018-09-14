ECB's Draghi should help Italy, 'not just criticise,' says deputy PM

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Viminale in Rome, June 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

ROME, Sept 14 — The head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi should look after Italy's interests and not just criticise the country, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, said in a statement yesterday.

The ECB's Draghi, who is an Italian, earlier told reporters in Frankfurt that suggestions by some policymakers in Italy that the country's 2019 budget may fail to comply with EU norms had impinged on the economy and hit financial markets.

“I count on Italians in Europe to look after the interests of Italy as happens in all other countries, and that they help and advise and not just criticise,” Salvini said in a statement, adding that he was responding to the previous comments from Draghi. — Reuters