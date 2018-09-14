Thai-based BTS Group joins Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Passengers are seen during rush hour at a skytrain station in Bangkok October 30, 2017. This mass transit system is operated by the BTS Group. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — BTS Group Holding Limited was selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) to be a member of the DJSI Emerging Markets yesterday.

Aside from joining the prestigious list on its maiden attempt, the firm was also ranked first in the DJSI Emerging Markets for the transportation sector.

The BTS Group submission to be included by DJSI scored 76 points, which it said was notably higher than the average score and minimum qualifying marks of 60 and 51, respectively.

“BTS Group was ranked at fourth out of 64 companies and beat against AOT (Airport of Thailand) who ranked at 10th and HK MTR (Hong Kong based MTR Corporation Ltd) who was not in the top 10 this year,” BTS Group chief executive Kavin Kanjanapas said in a statement.

“BTS Group got each dimension’s score improved year-on-year (highest score in Policy Influence and Human Right) except for environmental reporting which is the area to be improved in next year assessment.”

The firm and its subsidiaries cover sectors such as mass transit, property, media, and service businesses in Thailand.

BTS Group’s media arm also has a presence in Malaysia. Its unit, VGI Global Media (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, signed a share-swap agreement last year with Redberry Media Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ancom Bhd, to form the largest transit media group in the region.

The partnership gave the group access to media content in the mass transit lines in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, along with a presence in local airports, land public transport, and cinemas.

The company’s mass transit segment operates and maintains BTS Sky Train system, an elevated trackwork covering 23.5km with 23 stations in Bangkok.

It also operates a bus rapid transit line with 12 stations through 15km of dedicated bus lane.

Kanjanapas said the DJSI Emerging Markets inclusion left BTS Group poised to be included in the Stock Exchange of Thailand this year, the results of which will be known next month.

Aside from BTS Group and AOT, the other members in the DJSI Emerging Markets for transportation are DP World (United Arab Emirates) and Grupo Aero ( Mexico).