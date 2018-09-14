Future goes pop in ‘Take You Back’

A file picture of rapper Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilbur. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Rapper Future has shared a new track called Take You Back that finds him exploring an entirely new sound in the realm of EDM pop.

Some may find it vaguely familiar: The catchy love song features an instrumental that was likewise used in Cupcakke’s 33rd.

The new track follows on from the Atlanta rapper’s recent collaboration with producer Zaytoven, BEASTMODE 2. Earlier he performed 31 Days from that mixtape on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in tribute to late fellow rapper Mac Miller.

Future is likewise set to feature in a track on 6lack’s new album, East Atlanta Love Letter, which drops today. — AFP-Relaxnews