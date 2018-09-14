H&M and WWF launch sustainable fashion collection for children

People walk past the window of a H&M store in Paris, France, May 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — H&M is doubling down on its approach to sustainable fashion with a new collaboration with the wildlife conservation organisation WWF.

The fast fashion retailer’s kids division has teamed up with the World Wide Fund for Nature on a new collection adorned with the images of endangered species, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports. A 10 per cent portion of the sales proceeds from the series will be directed to WWF’s endangered species programme.

The collection spans separates such as dresses, sweatshirts and leggings, and uses organic cotton in a bid to strengthen the retailer’s reputation for being environmentally conscious. “The campaign will allow us to collect funds to support our actions, but also to alert the future generation to environmental issues,” David Bloch, head of corporate marketing partnerships at WWF International, told WWD.

The new series, which will hit the shelves on September 27, is the latest of multiple sustainable initiatives from H&M, which recently announced the imminent launch of its first-ever Fall/Winter Conscious Exclusive collection, incorporating recycled materials. The Swedish company is also known for environmentally friendly initiatives such as its textile recycling scheme, which encourages shoppers to donate old clothing of any brand in return for an in-store discount, and its “Close the Loop” collections created using recycled cotton. The group has publicly set an “ultimate goal” of using more sustainable or recycled materials across its entire range by the year 2030. — AFP-Relaxnews