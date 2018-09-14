Henry Cavill’s time as Superman could be ending — for now

An electronic billboard displaying the image of actor Henry Cavill as Superman is pictured in Times Square in New York, November 16, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Neither actor nor studio have confirmed or denied rumours that Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman, while his agent says that the partnership continues.

A breakdown in contract talks means that Henry Cavill’s Superman might not appear in associated April 2019 superhero Shazam!, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cavill has played the Last Son of Krypton since 2013’s Man of Steel, reprising the role for 2016 outing Batman v Superman and then late 2017’s Justice League.

But Warner Bros and Cavill’s representatives were unable to agree terms for a cameo appearance in Shazam!, per THR and his continued participation in the DC Extended Universe is in doubt.

Warner Bros hasn’t announced any upcoming solo Superman movies as it is, meaning Cavill’s involvement would have likely been through cameos or co-starring ensemble pictures.

And Warner Bros has already indicated that it is adopting a more flexible approach to chronology and cross-movie connectivity, having cast Joaquin Phoenix in a Joker origin story without jettisoning the supervillain’s Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto.

So with Cavill already heading up the cast of 2019 hotly anticipated fantasy adventure series The Witcher, perhaps he’s parting ways with the DC Extended Universe — for now, at least.

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” one of THR’s unnamed insider sources remarked.

In response, Warner Bros neither confirmed nor denied a departure: “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged,” it read. “Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

Cavill, meanwhile, offered an amusingly cryptic video via his Instagram account, one in which his t-shirt referenced Superman’s home planet and, accompanied by dogs barking to the tune of Johann Strauss waltz The Blue Danube, he lifts and then lowers a Superman figurine, still in retail packaging.

And the actor’s manager suggested that Cavill was still orbiting the DC Comics franchise.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet,” Dany Garcia wrote on Twitter. “[Warner Bros. Pictures] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe.” — AFP-Relaxnews