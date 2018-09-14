Cops nab laundry cat killers

Two men were arrested for placing a pregnant cat in a laundromat’s dryer before turning the machine on and killing the animal. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Police have arrested two men suspected of being the duo who placed a pregnant cat in a laundromat’s dryer before turning the machine on and killing the creature.

Gombak district police arrested the two men early this morning and are seeking a third suspect.

“The two men who performed the cruel act of killing the pregnant cat were detained this morning,” Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Samsor Maarof said in a report posted online by the Royal Malaysia Police.

He said the offence is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for animal cruelty, which is punishable by a fine, or up to three years’ imprisonment, or any combination of the two upon conviction.

On Wednesday, the Malaysian Animal Association released a video showing two men placing a cat into a clothes dryer before turning it on and leaving the laundromat.

The creature was found dead later the same day by another customer.

The group published today the full personal details of a man it alleged was one of the suspects, but it is not known if he was among those arrested this morning.