KAESONG, Sept 14 — North and South Korea today opened a joint liaison office in the Northern city of Kaesong as they knit closer ties ahead of President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Pyongyang next week.

“A new chapter in history is open here today,” South Korean unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon told a ceremony, according to a pool report.

“This liaison office is another symbol of peace jointly created by the South and the North.” — AFP