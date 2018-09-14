We toiled hard for your victory, Patriot tells quitting PD lawmaker

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah speaks during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 12, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah should not expect to be remembered as anything more than the Port Dickson MP who quit to force a by-election, said the National Patriots Association today.

The group said it viewed the retired admiral as just a pawn in PKR’s political intrigues and told him not to bother continuing to serve the constituency as he said he would, as he has no clout to do so.

“He can consider it lucky if his name is scribed into history in a mere single sentence mention of an MP who has resigned,” the group said in a statement.

“There is a big difference between speaking out as an MP and as an officer serving under an MP. The voice of an MP, whose positioned is high in the protocol ranking, speaking out on veterans and retired police issues carries a lot of weight.”

Patriot also expressed disappointment at Danyal’s decision to resign and make way for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying it robbed servicemen of a representative who understood their needs and plight.

The group representing retired security personnel also reminded Danyal that they had helped fund and support his campaign during the general election, culminating in his upset victory.

“Having won the seat in a hard fought battle and then to give it up is ridiculous.”

The group stressed that their dispute was not over Anwar’s wish to contest, but Danyal’s move to abandon his seat.

After his resignation, Danyal was forced to deny he was a traitor to his constituents who gave him a 17,710-vote majority in the 14th general election.

Patriot previously warned Anwar of a possible backlash by the military personnel based in the area.

Pakatan Harapan’s victory in Port Dickson was among the more unexpected upsets of the general election as the constituency is home to a significant military population that had traditionally been a Barisan Nasional vote bank.