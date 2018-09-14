Black Eyed Peas drop song and announce new album

Black Eyed Peas perform on stage during their concert at the Stade de France in the Paris. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — The Black Eyed Peas have shared a new track called Big Love and revealed they have a new album due to drop next month.

Called Big Love, the politically charged song is said to be a “spiritual successor” to the group’s huge hit Where is the Love?.

The song comes accompanied by the band’s announcement that their latest LP, Masters of the Sun, will arrive on October 12 — their first studio album in eight years.

Notably, the lineup of the band is now listed as will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, making this the first Black Eyed Peas single and album since Fergie left the group.

The band will be supporting Masters of the Sun with a European tour that kicks off October 27 in London and runs through November 18 in Dusseldorf. Tickets are available now via www.blackeyedpeas.com/tour.html. — AFP-Relaxnews