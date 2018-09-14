Listen to Lana Del Rey’s new single ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’

Singer Lana Del Rey performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Shortly after teasing the arrival of the first track off an upcoming LP, Lana Del Rey has taken the lid off Mariners Apartment Complex, a folksy song with a stylised video to match.

The US singer took to Instagram last week to reveal that new music was on the way, writing, “Two end of summer jams for ya out next week.”

In a subsequent Instagram post teasing the first track, she tagged Jack Antonoff, who has produced recent albums including Lorde’s Melodrama and Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

Now the single is out, and it features Del Rey’s signature vocals harmonised over a folk-tinged guitar.

Next up from the Del Rey is the second “summer jam,” titled Venice Bitch and due out September 18. The singer has announced that she has a new full-length album coming in 2019 that will follow up 2017’s Lust for Life. — AFP-Relaxnews