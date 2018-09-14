Again, Anwar says in no rush to be PM

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has again mentioned that he is in no rush to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued yesterday to insist he is prepared to bide his time to become prime minister, after his party forced a by-election to set in motion his potential return to Parliament.

Speaking at a PKR event in Melaka, he said his ties with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was cordial and that his possible victory in Port Dickson would not affect this, according to The Star Online.

“My aim is to make an inroad into Parliament and help my junior peers in drafting policies and legal frameworks for the benefit of the people,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that he was open to criticism, but cautioned party members and allies not to dispute a “certain issue”, in veiled reference to the Pakatan Harapan agreement for him to succeed Dr Mahathir.

Anwar also told critics that First Admiral (Rtd) Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah willingly vacated the Port Dickson seat to make way for the former.

The PKR president-elect then warned the party that he will begin cracking down on excessive infighting to protect its unity.

After the general election, Dr Mahathir and PH secured a royal pardon for Anwar that erased his disqualification from contesting in elections.

Anwar has repeatedly stressed that he is not in a rush to replace Dr Mahathir, who in turn has also repeatedly assured the latter that he would yield the post to him eventually.