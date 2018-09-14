Report: Rosmah's lawyer disputes police over unclaimed luxury items

Police officers display photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — A lawyer acting for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor rejected the police’s assertion that no formal claims have been made for luxury items seized from property units linked to her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“That's not true,” lawyer Iskandar Shah Ibrahim was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

“We have made an official request to claim items belonging to Rosmah and her children, Nooryana Najwa and Mohd Ashman, since July.”

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim Noor Rashid said that there have been no official applications to claim the cash and valuables taken from at least six locations previously.

The lawyer alleged that police rejected their requests by saying these were evidence in an active investigation.

He also added that police have yet to call Rosmah in for questioning over the seizures.

After the series of raids on residences linked to Najib, police announced the total combined value of cash and luxury goods seized as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal to be approximately RM1.1 billion at current prices.