Animal rights group exposes details of laundry cat killer

On Wednesday, a video was released showing two men placing a cat into a clothes dryer before turning it on and leaving the laundromat.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Malaysia Animal Association has released the complete personal details of a man the group alleged was one of two people who placed a pregnant cat in a laundromat’s dryer and killed it.

It is unclear how the group obtained the information or whether the person is in fact one of the two alleged cat killers.

The details include the person’s name, identity card numbers, address, telephone numbers, home address, and car registration number.

It also included an appeal for authorities to pursue the person.

Malay Mail is not reproducing any of the information for legal reasons.

On Wednesday, the group released a video showing two men placing a cat into a clothes dryer before turning it on and leaving the laundromat.

The creature was found dead later the same day by another customer.

The group lodged a police report over the matter, which Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Samsor Maarof confirmed receiving.