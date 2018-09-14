Car mounts curb, crashes into Singapore's Great Eastern Centre

A car is seen turning into the drop-off point of the building when it mounted the kerb before it smashed into the glass facade of Five Square bar. — Picture courtesy of social media/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 — A 53-year-old woman was injured and taken to the Singapore General Hospital after a car crashed into the glass facade at Great Eastern Centre on Pickering Street yesterday morning.

In a video making its rounds on social media and chat apps, a car can be seen turning into the drop-off point of the building when it mounted the curb before smashing into the glass facade of Five Square bar.

Several onlookers rushed to the car to help the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 9.42am.

“One person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital,” said the SCDF.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Police Force said the woman was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

TODAY understands that the woman suffered superficial injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY