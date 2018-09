The Seniman group says comedian Accapan died this morning from apparent kidney failure. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Comedian Samynathan Rethiman or popularly known as Accapan died at home early this morning from apparent kidney failure, said the Seniman group.

The comedian was 55 years old.

He had been prominent in the 80s and 90s, and was known for his roles in such local productions as Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu.

