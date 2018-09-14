Playboy reopens branded club in New York

Playboy Club New York — Picture courtesy of The Playboy Bar

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — Playboy has opened a new luxury club in midtown Manhattan staffed with a parade of women dressed as Playboy Bunnies.

The Playboy Club New York was resurrected in New York this week, more than 30 years after opening its first Playboy Club in the city.

The opening comes at a time when women have been leading a global charge against sexism, double standards and gender disparity.

Along with a lounge area, game room, and full-service dining room, the club features an exclusive members-only speakeasy lounge accessible by a hidden walkway.

But according to a press release, the “the most attractive feature” of Playboy Club New York is “undoubtedly... the return of the Playboy Bunnies to Manhattan.”

“The alluring Playboy Bunny hostesses, waitresses and cocktail servers have a worldwide, well-deserved reputation for their style and graciousness. The décor will feature elements from the sexy and sophisticated aesthetic of Playboy's rich history integrated with the energy of New York, one of the world's most exciting destinations.”

Playboy Club New York is located near Hudson Yards and becomes North America's flagship location for the brand. Other locations include London, Hanoi, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai. — AFP-Relaxnews