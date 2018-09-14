New York Fashion Week: Galaxy of star models at Savage x Fenty lingerie show

Bella and Gigi Hadid walked in the Savage x Fenty by Rihanna show on the final day of New York Fashion Week. — Courtesy of SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA/Instagram

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — Since Fashion Week kicked off in New York, influencers, muses and fashion icons from around the world have touched down in the Big Apple for a week-long fashion-fest.

They are also treating their followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life backstage by sharing all kinds of pictures on social media. The Savage x Fenty by Rihanna show was a highlight of the event's final day, where world-famous models took to the catwalk to show off the brand's latest lingerie creations.

Rihanna turned up the heat in Brooklyn Wednesday with her Savage x Fenty lingerie show. The singer signed up an impressive cast of top models to show off her latest creations, including Gigi and Bella Hadid — two shining stars of NYFW — plus Joan Smalls, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Duckie Thot, Molly Constable and Aweng Chuol.

Diversity and inclusivity — notably in terms of body size — were key themes for Rihanna, who was keen to show that Savage x Fenty lingerie can be worn by everyone. The signer notably sent pregnant model, Slick Woods down her Brooklyn runway, wearing super-sexy cutout lingerie and nipple pasties. — AFP-Relaxnews