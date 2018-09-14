Jamaluddin Jarjis’ widow, children to file objection against mother’s bid to obtain faraid cert

Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis was killed on April 4, 2015 after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, enroute to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― Widow and four children of Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis will file a preliminary objection against the former minister’s mother’s application to obtain the faraid certificate on his estate, estimated to be worth more than RM2 billion.

Syarie lawyer Kamar Ainiah Kamaruzaman said the preliminary objection, which will be filed by Jamaludin’s widow, Puan Sri Dr Kalsom Ismail, 62, and their four children ― Ikwan Hafiz, 31, Nur Anis, 33, Nurul Alyaa, 27, and Noor Adilla, 23, ― was aimed at striking out the application filed by his mother, Aminah Abdullah, 84, on March 2.

“The next case management is set on October 15,” she said after the case management proceeding before Syariah High Court Registrar Siti Zulaiha Mohamad Mansor in chambers yesterday.

Kamar Ainiah, who represented Aminah, said the court also allowed the widow and children’s application to be the intervenors in Aminah’s application to obtain the faraid certificate.

Also present in yesterday’s proceeding were Syarie lawyers Datuk Shamsuriah Sulaiman and Zuri Zabuddin Budiman representing Kalsom and her children.

Aminah filed the application to determine the division of the estate left by the former Rompin Member of Parliament amongst those that have rights to it.

The estate includes 20 properties in Malaysia, the United States of America and Makkah, as well as his companies.

Jamaluddin, who was a former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015 after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, enroute to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55pm.

Also killed in the crash were the pilot Captain Clifford William Fournier, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaluddin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. ― Bernama