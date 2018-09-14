Google turns 20: Welcome to Mountain View

Google's first Mountain View (USA) offices in 1999. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14 — September 2018 sees Google celebrate its 20th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, we'll be looking back at the early days of one of tech's biggest success stories with a selection of pictures from the firm's beginnings.

After briefly setting up in Palo Alto, Google later moved to 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway in nearby Mountain View, to what would become, in time, the firm's immense Googleplex. Almost 20 years later, the firm has offices in more than 160 cities in almost 60 countries worldwide and counts more than 80,000 members of staff. — AFP-Relaxnews