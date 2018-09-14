Pakatan targets 60pc voter turnout in PD by-election

Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan chairman Aminuddin Harun says the party will work hard to ensure more voters will come out to vote in the Port Dickson by-election. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 14 ― Negri Sembilan Pakatan (PH) targets 60 per cent of the voters will come out to vote in the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election (PRK) to be held in the near future.

State PH chairman, who is also Negri Sembilan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief, Aminuddin Harun, said PH would work hard including by holding various activities to ensure more voters would come out to vote in the PRK.

“The meeting tonight decided to fully support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest in Port Dickson. All components of the state PH are committed and each is given the task to ensure Datuk Seri Anwar wins,” he told reporters at a special press conference at the official residence of the mentri besar here, last night.

Aminuddin, who would lead the PH PRK machinery, said that in addition to stepping up the percentage of voters, he would also contact Port Dickson voters who were outside the area to return to vote.

“We will also apply to the Election Commission so that the polling day is conducted on a weekend whether Saturday or Sunday because many voters are on leave then,” he said.

Earlier today, Aminudddin also said he was confident that PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would not have any problem in winning the parliamentary seat.

He said this was based on the results of several past general elections which favoured PH.

The Port Dickson (formerly Telok Kemang) PRK would be held after the incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, resigned as the area's elected representative yesterday to make way for Anwar, who recently won the PKR chief’s post uncontested, in preparation for him to become the eighth prime minister.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal, a former Malaysian Armed Forces officer, beat Barisan Nasional’s Datuk VS Mogan and PAS candidate Mahfuz Roslan with a majority of 17,710 votes. ― Bernama