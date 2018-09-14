Mariah Carey releases new album teaser 'GTFO' (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey performs during New Year ’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York December 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Mariah Carey has offered up the first taste of an album due out later this year, a sultry track titled GTFO.

The song will be joined on Friday by a video directed by Sarah McColgan (Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX).

According to an announcement on the singer’s website, while the new track provides the first glimpse of an album she’ll be releasing later this year, fans will need to wait a little longer for the LP’s first official single, With You, which is slated for an October 5 release.

A video for the single is also said to be in the works.

The album, whose title and release date are unknown, will be Carey’s 15th studio LP and her first since 2014.

The singer recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas called The Butterfly and she has revealed she’ll be continuing the headlining show at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in February 2019.

Meanwhile, she is said to be putting the finishing touches on the forthcoming album. — AFP-Relaxnews