Spooky teaser for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (VIDEO)

Actress Kiernan Shipka. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — The perky teen witch from the Archie Comics series gets a dark makeover from Riverdale showrunner and chief creative officer of Archie Comics, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be a dark coming-of-age story. Sabrina Spellman, who lives just a town away from the teen protagonists of Riverdale, is half witch, half mortal.

About to turn sixteen, she is struggling to reconcile her two identities and stand against evil forces.

The teaser is set to the strains of a hauntingly sung Happy Birthday, as a cake with blood-red candles makes its way to Sabrina, played by Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka.

Interspersed with shots of Sabrina’s town, her school, a creepy bookstore and the Spellman mortuary, there are flashes of a spellbook, horned monsters, and figures chanting in a pentacle. The teaser ends with Sabrina smiling straight into the camera while she blows out the candles.

Salem, Sabrina’s famous pet cat, also appears at the end of the clip.

The cast includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Riverdale showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa penned the script for the series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26 on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews