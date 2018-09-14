Azmin: PKR leaders should be consulted on PD move

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a gathering with party members in the northern region at SP Arena Seberang Jaya in Seberang Perai September 14, 2018. ― Picture by KE Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 14 — The decision for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest in Port Dickson should take into consideration the views of other all party leaders, said deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The economic affairs minister admitted that discussions now on the decision got the Port Dickson by-election would be “purely academic”.

“However, those views by some party leaders are serious and should also be given due attention,” he told reporters after a gathering with party members in the northern region at SP Arena Seberang Jaya here last night.

He then reassured party members that PKR leaders’ views will not be left out in future.

“It will not happen again after this with a united party front,” he said.

He was replying to a question on whether the discussions on selecting a seat for Anwar were conducted in a secretive manner.

“How it was decided, it has become academic, the focus now should be on ensuring our party retain that seat in the by-election,” he said.

Recently, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and PKR vice president Tian Chua both claimed party leaders were not consulted on which seat will be vacated for Anwar.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail denied their claims.

He reportedly said the decision was made at a party political bureau meeting.

On Wednesday, Port Dickson parliamentary seat incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced his resignation as the MP for the constituency to pave way for Anwar to return to Parliament.