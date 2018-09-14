New York Fashion Week: Three major catwalk influences for SS19

Bright colours pop in the Prabal Gurung collection, New York September 9, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — New York Fashion Week kicked off September 6, offering a glimpse of the garments, cuts, fabrics and colours heading to womenswear wardrobes for the spring/summer 2019 season. Three key inspirations were particularly strong this season — bright colours, flowers and fringes, and maxi dresses — bringing a joyful and optimistic vibe to gloomy times.

A vibrant kaleidoscope of colour

With the exception of a handful of brands — such as Marc Jacobs, Zimmermann and Coach — most fashion houses brought flamboyant, vivid colours to the New York runway.

This brings an uplifting, optimistic outlook to the spring/summer 2019 season, seen at Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott, Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui, Michael Kors and Kate Spade New York. Touches of yellow brought sunny flashes to several collections, but pink stood out as the season's star colour, seen in multiple shades, including fuchsia.

Flowers, fringes, scarves

While most New York collections focused on a classic wardrobe, revisiting fashion standards with little in the way of embellishment, several designers livened up their creations by adding different details — whether romantic, bohemian or Wild West in style.

Fringing was particularly popular, notably at Coach and Longchamp, bringing cowgirl inspirations to SS19 collections.

The spring season also bloomed with a flourish of florals, in motifs, embroideries, or 3D representations, bringing a fresh vibe to the season's collections.

Flowers were seen at the likes of Kate Spade New York, Carolina Herrera, Anna Sui, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta and Lela Rose, in both prairie-style and exotic versions.

Scarves were a thing at New York Fashion Week too this season, worn tied around the head like at Lela Rose or Kate Spade New York.

Dresses go maxi

Whether chic, bohemian, romantic or casual in style, dresses go maxi for SS19. While many of last summer's skirts and dresses came in relatively short cuts, 2019 ushers in a series of floaty, light, fluid dresses in longer styles.

Designers mostly shunned the mini this season, instead cutting designs to the knee, calf (the majority), ankle or below. This trend was seen at Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch, Sally Lapointe, Lela Rose, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC — which also showed pleated versions — plus Zimmermann, Carolina Herrera, Dennis Basso and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

— AFP-Relaxnews