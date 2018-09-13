Wall Street rises as Apple leads tech rebound, trade worries soften

A rise in Apple led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major stock indexes today. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 13 — A rise in Apple led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major stock indexes today, while trade worries eased after China said it was open to fresh talks with the United States.

The bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its highest since Feb 1 and is about 2 per cent shy of its all-time high hit on Jan. 26. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had already moved past their January peaks to record highs in prior weeks.

The technology sector climbed 1.11 per cent on the day, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors, boosted by Apple’s 2.5 per cent jump.

Apple, which has said tariffs could hit a “wide range” of its products, fell 1.2 per cent yesterday when it unveiled its largest-ever iPhone, but made only small, widely expected changes to its line-up.

“It is a risk-on environment today and if risk is truly going to be on, then technology is definitely going to lead,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The Trump administration yesterday invited Beijing to restart trade talks, even as Washington prepared to slap tariffs on US$200 billion (RM830 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The timing of the talks remains unclear and President Donald Trump said there is no pressure to make a deal.

Still, the trade-sensitive industrial sector rose 0.39 per cent. Caterpillar was up 0.7 per cent and Boeing rose 0.8 per cent.

US consumer prices rose less than expected in August and underlying inflation pressures also appeared to be slowing, a report from the US Labour Department showed.

“Tame inflation data is a net positive for markets and this shouldn’t change the Federal Reserve’s decision for two further rate hikes this year,” Antonelli added.

At 11:24am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 100.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 26,099.70, the S&P 500 was up 10.84 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,899.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 58.01 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 8,012.24.

Three S&P sectors were trading lower, with energy stocks down 0.39 per cent as oil prices slipped from near four-month highs.

Qualcomm rose 3.9 per cent after the chipmaker said it would buy back about US$16 billion of its stock.

Chipmakers bounced back from a slide yesterday, with the Philadelphia semiconductor index up 1.6 per cent.

Kroger slid 9.5 per cent, the most on the S&P, after the supermarket chain’s same-store sales missed estimates as customers were put off by changes in how it stocked merchandise.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 96 new highs and 33 new lows. — Reuters