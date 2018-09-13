Four-year-old girl dies after balcony fall in Kota Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A four-year-old girl, Siti Nur Nadhirah Khairul Anuar, died after falling from the balcony of a unit on the 17th floor of a People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kota Damansara, today.

The incident occurred at 7am when her parents were away selling nasi lemak in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam and her 14-year-old sister Siti Nur Natasya, went to send her seven-year-old brother to a kindergarten in the vicinity.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said Mohd Zani said the investigation found that the door to the balcony was not covered and there were no grilles to cover the upper portion of the balcony.

There was also a plastic chair believed to have been used by the victim to climb up, he said, adding that the body was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, her mother Rozneen Hashim, 36, said she accepted the death of her youngest daughter as fate.

“I accept that she is gone now and I don’t blame Natasya for that,” she told reporters when met at the hospital. — Bernama