Two Malaysian startups make their pitch at Asean Korea startup week

SEOUL, Sept 13 — Two Malaysian companies are among the 16 Asean startups that made their pitch at the Asean-Korea Startup week launched at the Pangyo Technovalley here, today.

‪Held in South Korea’s Silicon Valley, the event provides both Malaysian startups, CXS Analytics Sdn Bhd and Swag Technologies Sdn Bhd, the opportunity to raise funding, gain visibility and create networking with Korean stakeholders.

‪The event, organised by Asean-Korea Centre in conjunction with Gyeonggi Centre For Creative Economy and Innovation, was launched by South Korea’s Vice Minister for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Startups Choi Sugyu.

‪International Sales Director Melissa Teh made the presentation for CXS Analytics, a learning analytics company that helps to keep the workforce agile and relevant in the fast-changing employment scenario in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) realm.

‪CXS Analytics offers full suite profiling, learning analytics and validated research tools for educational institutions, employers and government in helping to develop talents in human capital in line with demand.

“We can feed the government with the analytics that we have to make data-driven decisions and policy changes,” she said during the pitching session.

‪CXS Analytics’ solutions have its origins in Norway some 17 years ago. Originally known as CXS International, it was re-domiciled to Malaysia in 2017 with the help of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation. The company raked in more than US$10 million (RM41.5 million) in sales revenue in 2017 and has eight international sales centres worldwide.

‪Meanwhile, Rami Aladdin, who pitched for his company, Swag Technologies, said the company’s solution offered fibre-like Internet speed anywhere, anytime using the connectivity provided by existing Internet service providers.

‪The chief technology officer noted its router, among the company’s three dedicated products, could help boost Internet speed in suburban and the outskirts where connectivity may have its limitations or less stable.

‪Hence, those living in areas where the connectivity is poor can consider the company’s options that even enable live streams where previously impossible. — Bernama