KL police chief: Student protestors detained in accordance with law

Students hold placards during a sit-in at the Education Ministry in Putrajaya September 7, 2018, demanding that Maszlee Malik resign as IIUM president. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The actions taken by the police in handling a protest at the Education Ministry building in Putrajaya last Friday (Sept 7) including detaining two of the seven individuals involved were in accordance with the law.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the actions were based on the standard operating procedure and the detentions of a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman at 12.20am (September 8) were due to their refusal to leave the area after being advised to do so.

He said four men and three women had held a 15-hour protest from 9:10am against the appointment of Education Minister Maszlee Malik as president of International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

“Several discussions made by Education Minister Adviser Wan Saiful Wan Jan and the group of students reached a dead end and they refused to leave the area. The police had persuaded and advised them and all of them left except the two individuals.

“Both were taken to the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters to have their statements taken before they were released at 6.30am,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, the police urged the public not to make any speculation and to viral untruths.

Those with information on the case could contact ASP Azman Johari Rakhibi at 03-88862222 or 012-2858543. — Bernama