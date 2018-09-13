PAS Muktamar gets a head start on GE15 strategy

PAS Spiritual Leader Datuk Hashim Jasin (centre) attends the 64th PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 13 — The 64th PAS Muktamar (general assembly) which began today offers modern politics and exclusive strategy to face the 15th general election (GE15).

The four-day general assembly, scheduled to be held from today until September 16, was expected to serve as the platform for PAS’ agenda to face GE15 with the main target of working with Umno.

The leaders and delegates from both, the PAS 57th Dewan Ulama and the 59th Youth conventions, that began today, indicated that PAS was no longer just cooperating with small parties but should work hand in hand with the bigger party such as Umno.

PAS Spiritual Leader Datuk Hashim Jasin, in his officiating speech at the Dewan Ulama convention, said that Umno presented itself to PAS in weak condition after severe defeat in the 14th general election (GE14).

He said PAS at that time was alone and only supported by small parties such as Ikatan and Berjasa through the Gagasan Sejahtera, hence the cooperation of PAS-Umno was a new political movement to experience after leaving the Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“This experience is a big challenge to the Dewan Ulama particularly to explain the move to party members,” Hashim said.

Meanwhile, its Youth chief Muhd Khalil Abdul Hadi during the conference said that the strategy to be based on special emphasis on youth should be taken into account if the party wanted to dominate the political scene in the GE15.

Elsewhere, Universiti Putra Malaysia political analyst Syed Agil Syed Alsagoff saw that PAS could not move alone to fulfil its political struggles.

PAS needed political partners, with hope to champion the bigger political agenda and be ready to lead the country if it received the support from the people, he said.

“PAS should also learn to accept and share political agenda with other parties that are part of BN like MCA and MIC to strengthen the ranks of opposition,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Elaborating further, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Prof Azmi Hassan reminded that the actions by PAS-led governments both in Kelantan and Terengganu must be in line with the will of Islam and should strive to enhance the dignity of Islam.

“It will make it easier for Umno to be in the struggle together and to defend PAS action. For Umno that govern both Perlis and Pahang, it should also be in line with PAS in safeguarding the religion and race,” he said. — Bernama