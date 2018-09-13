Gombak cops still hunting laundromat cat killers

A two-minute-50-second recording on the laundromat’s closed-circuit television yesterday showed two men putting the pregnant cat into the clothes dryer at about midnight.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police are still searching for three men believed to be locals in connection to the killing of a cat by putting it into a clothes dryer at a laundromat in Taman Gombak Ria on Tuesday.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Samsor Maarof said the three men aged between 30 and 40 years were being sought to help solve the case under Section 428 of Penal Code for killing an animal.

“Police need the cooperation of the public to solve this case,” he said in a statement here today.

Members of the public who saw the incident and know the whereabouts of the three men are asked to contact the investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Najmi Izzuddin Che Ghani at telephone number 017-9291359.

A two-minute-50-second recording on the laundromat’s closed-circuit television yesterday showed two men putting the pregnant cat into the clothes dryer at about midnight.

The dead cat was later found soaked in blood in the machine. — Bernama