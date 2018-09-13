Lawyer confirms wife of Cradle CEO released

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told Malay Mail that Samirah Muzzafar was released after her remand order expired. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — The widow of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan has been released from police custody, her lawyer confirmed today.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told Malay Mail that Samirah Muzzafar, 43, was released after her remand order expired.

“She was released on police bail earlier in the evening,” he said when contacted.

Samirah’s release follows that of her two teenaged children, aged 14 and 16, yesterday after the High Court ruled that the remand order issued by the Magistrate’s Court on Sunday was not justified.

Samirah was arrested on September 4. Her ex-husband, also 43, was arrested a day earlier but has since been released.

Police initially applied for a seven-day remand beginning from the day of her arrest and obtained another three-day extension to investigate her as part of her husband’s murder probe.

Police reclassified Nazrin’s death as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased’s room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

On August 14, Samirah criticised the authorities over their investigation into her second husband’s death and for allegedly keeping the family in the dark over its progress.