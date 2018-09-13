Police to maintain traffic order in Cameron Highlands this weekend

Such an idyllic scene may not await visitors to Cameron Highlands this weekend. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, Sept 13 — Cameron Highlands police have put into action plans to ensure smooth traffic flow during the coming Malaysia Day weekend.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Deputy Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said stringent traffic enforcement will be implemented to achieve this aim.

“We appeal to all motorists not to park their vehicles on curbs to avoid causing unnecessary obstruction,” he said.

In a statement released this evening, Ashari said the authorities expected to see an influx of visitors this weekend to Cameron Highlands, which will likely lead to slow-moving traffic.

“Among the areas expected to see congestion are Kea Farm, Brinchang and Tanah Rata.

“Please observe the speed limit,” he added.

Ashari said the traffic police are taking the precaution after the last long weekend, during which major traffic chaos was reported after an estimated 30,000 vehicles descended on the popular hilltop destination.

“Plan your visits and ensure you have booked accommodation to avoid sleeping in cars,” he added, noting that motorcycle convoys with Marshalls would not be allowed.

Ashari also urged first-time visitors to Cameron Highlands to be on the lookout for the one-way system at Brinchang.

“Follow the signboards put up to direct traffic. The one-way system is to allow smoother traffic flow,” he added.

Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong was reported to have said a 2km to 3km journey took three to four hours during last week’s four-day holiday.

This prompted him to suggest restricting vehicle entry into Cameron Highlands.