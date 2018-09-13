Lloris still Spurs captain despite drink drive conviction, says Pochettino

Tottenham and France goal keeper Hugo Lloris arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London September 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 13 — World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will remain Tottenham Hotspur’s captain when he returns from injury despite being convicted of drink driving, manager Mauricio Pochettino said today.

“He is the first to regret about all that happened,” Pochettino told reporters at the club’s training ground ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Liverpool.

“Of course, he doesn’t feel great. He said he is guilty of this situation and is responsible. He made a mistake and is suffering, and is punishing himself.

“It’s a massive lesson for everyone. He told me ‘boss it’s a massive lesson for me, I made a mistake and need to pay’ and now he’s accepted (it) like a man that he is.”

Pochettino confirmed the 31-year-old Frenchman, who was banned for driving for 20 months and fined £50,000 (RM271,600), would remain as the club’s captain.

Lloris admitted being more than twice above the drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police in central London last month.

The Premier League club said any disciplinary action they might take would remain an internal matter.

He is currently out of action with a thigh injury sustained during his side’s victory at Manchester United. — Reuters