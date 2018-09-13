Police detain 25 foreigners in connection with ‘African Scam’

The police said 20 Nigerians, four Tanzanians and a Thai national had been detained in connection with the case. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police detained 25 foreigners in connection with the ‘African Scam’ involving 10 cases with losses amounting RM500,000 in raids carried out around the Klang Valley on September 6.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (Cyber and Multimedia Investigation) Deputy Director Datuk Ahmad Noordin Ismail said of those detained, aged 21 to 40, were 20 Nigerians, four Tanzanians and a Thai national.

He said all the suspects were allegedly using Facebook application and disguised themselves as middle-aged men looking for life partner.

“They were using romantic lines to gain the trust of their victims,” he told a press conference at CCID headquarters at the Menara KPJ here today.

He said generally once they gained the victims’ trust, the suspects would offer expensive gifts such as designer watches or necklaces.

“After they claimed to have sent the gifts, the suspects said that they were stuck at the Customs Department and the victims needed to pay a sum for the release.

“Tricked victims subsequently banked in the money into an account provided by the suspects and they were asked to wait for a few days,” he said.

Failed to receive the gifts, the victims then realised that they were conned and lodged police report, he said.

“Following the arrest of the suspects, police also seized various items including laptops, mobile phones and ATM cards,” he said.

The case was being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/1963. — Bernama