Thai authorities seize one tonne of ganja bound for Malaysia

Cops found 21 sacks containing 917kg of ganja stuffed inside a truck’s cargo compartment. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Sept 13 — Personnel from Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) stopped a truck in Udon Thani province early this morning and seized nearly one tonne of ganja (marijuana) bound for Malaysia.

According to NSB’s head Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk, six suspects including a 40-year-old woman were arrested in the 3am (local time) operation.

“Interrogation of the suspects revealed that the drugs would be smuggled into Malaysia from Takbai (a district in Narathiwat which is located close to the Thai-Malaysian border near Kelantan),” he told Bernama today.

The five men arrested in the operations were aged between 31 and 46-year-old and hailed from Satun, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phattalung provinces in southern Thailand, he said.

After stopping the truck, the policemen searched the vehicle and found 21 sacks containing 917kg of ganja stuffed inside its cargo compartment.

The NSB men also confiscated five cars and 15 mobile phones from the suspects, said Sommai.

The northeast province of Udon Thani, located nearly an hour’s drive from the Thai-Laos border was known as one of the preferred smuggling route used by the “Golden Triangle”“ drug syndicates. — Bernama