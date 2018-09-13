Shafee did not expect to be charged for money laundering

Lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex after being arrested by authorities on September 13, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah never expected to be charged in the Sessions Court here today on four counts of money laundering totalling RM9.5 million.

He said this was because all the transactions totalling RM9.5 million had receipts issued by his firm to former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as legal fees.

“I totally did not expect the charges against me. This is because I only received fees for legal services rendered,” he told reporters at a media conference at the lobby of the Jalan Duta Court Complex, here.

Commenting further, he said that as a lawyer then it was improper for him to question the financial sources of the fees paid by Najib.

“Of course I would not ask the Prime Minister (Najib) from where he obtained the funds,” he said in a firm note.

Muhammad Shafee also described the charges against him today as being politically motivated and in fact unfounded.

“This is a bullying tactic to remove me from the defence line-up concerning Najib’s case.

“For me, if you know my character, the more I am pressured, the harder I become ... they know that we have the best defence line-up,” he said.

He also said that he had heard rumours that the charges against him would be heard together with the case of his client (Najib), but that ” it will not materialise because we have a strategy”.

Asked about his image and career as a lawyer, Muhammad Shafee pointed out that the case would not jeopardise his tasks because he could still continue to defend his clients, including Najib.

Replying to allegations that he tried to avoid detention by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the lawyer explained that he had gone to Johor Bahru for a case under (Sosma) and later returned to Kuala Lumpur and met with Najib at the Pavilion.

Later he returned to his office to gather his documents and this morning he was detained by the MACC while at the Subang Airport for a flight to Penang for a case under Sosma.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shafee’s son, Muhammad Farhan, 29, explained that he never expected his father to be charged in court and emphasised that he would be one of the defence lawyers in his father’s case.

The eldest of four siblings said that he did not discount that the charges against his father had hidden motives.

“Although unhappy with the charges imposed on him (Muhammad Shafee) I will continue to give him my full support. I never thought that one day I would become a counsel for my father, but, I know that there is a strong possibility this may happen,” he said.

Muhammad Farhan said the prosecution against Muhammad Shafee was the result of his father’s move to defend Najib and the charges made today were more to deter him (Muhammad Shafee) from representing Najib.

Earlier, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving money from illegal activities totalling RM9.5 million from Najib and two counts of making incorrect filings to the Inland Revenue Board and was allowed bail of RM1 million with two sureties by the Sessions Court here and fixed Oct 2 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama