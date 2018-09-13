Deputy minister says Malaysian GLCs should tap prosperous Chinese market

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming said government-linked companies (GLCs) should tap the booming China market. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

QINZHOU, Sept 13 — Government-linked companies (GLCs) should tap the booming China market with its prosperous economy and growth potential.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming said the automotive sector, particularly in electric cars and scooters, was one where Malaysia could explore and easily tapped through the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP).

Ong said he was keen to initiate discussions with GLCs on the importance of this sector and its benefits to Malaysia.

He said CMQIP offered opportunities beyond manufacturing and technology as it was also very advanced in the services, and research and development sectors.

“This is a good opportunity for them (the GLCs) to come here and see if any ready technologies can be used or adopted to upgrade their existing technology.

“This will enable them to not only penetrate the Chinese market but also tap the CMQIP platform for knowledge transfer and bring this know-how back to Malaysia,” Ong said after his visit to the industrial park today.

He said Malaysian GLCs could look into new automotive products such as electric scooters which are popular in China.

“The government can look into the National Automotive Policy to emphasise on these scooters going forward,” Ong said.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysians’ participation in CMQIP was very low despite the park’s ready facilities and infrastructure.

“Malaysian companies should take advantage of the park’s infrastructure to help them penetrate China’s market,” he added.

During the deputy minister’s visit, the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia inked an agreement with CMQIP to set up the Malaysia Innovation Cluster within the park.

The cluster would include areas for education, corporate headquarters, industries and residential. — Bernama