Tasco-Yee Lee JV firm bags contract to supply chain services to Shell

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 —YLTC Sdn Bhd has been appointed as Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd’s contractor to provide supply chain services for Shell convenience retail outlets throughout Peninsular Malaysia beginning Oct 1, 2018.

YLTC is a joint-venture (JV) company between Tasco Bhd and Yee Lee Corporation Bhd’s (YLC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Yee Lee Trading Co Sdn Bhd. Tasco holds a 40 per cent stake in YLTC.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Tasco said the contract would run until Sept 30, 2021, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms and conditions.

“The contract forms part of Tasco group’s ongoing diversification strategy into the retail and trading logistics segment and is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings in the long term,” it said.

In a separate filing, YLC said the contract would also contribute positively to its future earnings. — Bernama