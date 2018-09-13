Johor end 16-year cycling gold drought

(from left) Cyclists Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan, Mohamad Saari Amri Abd Rasim and Muhamad Aliff Farhan Abu Samah with their medals in Taiping September 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, Sept 13 — The Johor cycling squad ended their 16-year wait for a gold medal in cycling after Mohamad Saari Amri Abd Rasim won the men’s 140-kilometre cycling road race at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The victory by Mohamad Saari, 20, in 3 hours 24 minutes 37.104 seconds also broke the dominance of Terengganu in the event.

“I cannot describe my success, just satisfied, especially in breaking Terengganu’s dominance in the event. As far as I could remember, the last time Johor won a Sukma cycling gold medal was in 2002,” he told Bernama.

The race began from Batu Kurau arena and ended in Dataran Warisan here.

The second day of the cycling competition, saw a dramatic finish in the final 100 metres when Johor’s Nurfitri Ammar Rusli and Shahmir Aiman Abd Halim of Terengganu clashed.

As a result of the collision, Shahmir fell and was injured while Nurfitri’s bicycle chain snapped and he had to push his bicycle to the finishing line.

Meanwhile Terengganu Cycling chief coach Syed Mohd Hussaini Syed Mazlan when met said the team would be making a protest over the incident.

“We were leading from the 40th kilometre until the final 100 metres when Johor made a swing and squeezed him (Shahmir Aiman) and he fell.

“We lost over a technical problem after being squeezed, so we made the protest 30 minutes after the end of the race,” he said.

The silver medal went to Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan of Terengganu in 3:24:37.119 while the bronze was won by Federal Territory through Muhamad Aliff Farhan Abu Samah in 3:24:37.469. — Bernama