Sultan Ibrahim: State government must monitor tahfiz centres

Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants the state government to monitor all tahfiz centres (religious schools) operating in the state. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 13 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants the state government to monitor all tahfiz centres (religious schools) operating in the state and ensure that they comply with the rules.

He said, all tahfiz centres operating in Johor must get a certificate of recognition before commencing operations.

“Lately, many private tahfiz centres have been set up and seeking public donations and assistance to operate.

“Any tahfiz centres which flout conditions should be closed immediately,” said Sultan Ibrahim when launching the 100th Year Anniversary of Islamic Education in Johor at the International Convention Centre, here today.

He also proposed the setting up a special tahfiz class in every religious school in Johor for students keen to pursue Quranic memorisation, if there was a demand and need.

In his speech, he also reminded that the administrative authority of Islamic religious affairs was clearly maintained under the jurisdiction of the state government as enshrined in the federal constitution.

He stressed that all affairs related to the Islamic religion, including shariah law, religious schools and so forth, were state rights.

Meanwhile, State Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the state government would conduct investigations and coordinate tahfiz centres in Johor to ensure that they all operated according to the rules and regulations.

He said the action would be in line with the wishes of Sultan Ibrahim who wanted all tahfiz centres operating in Johor to obtain a certificate of recognition before commencing operations.

“The state government will comply with his majesty’s order and will take immediate action to close any unlicensed tahfiz centres,’’ he said. — Bernama