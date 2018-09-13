Najib: Charging Shafee an attempt to deny me a fair trial

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has slammed the charging of his lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, saying it was an attempt to deny him a fair trial.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Najib claimed the charges were brought against Shafee for merely receiving payments from Umno for services rendered to the party.

“It can be seen as an attempt to intimidate or disqualify him and other lawyers from representing me in my case,” he said in the statement.

This morning, Shafee was charged with four counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He was accused of receiving RM9.5 million in total from Najib over two cheques, and two charges for not declaring the proceeds of the two cheques in his income tax report.

Najib explained the cash used to pay for Shafee’s services was taken from the US$100 million (then RM135.3 million) granted to him by the Saudi King, Raja Abdullah, recently revealed as a donation for Malaysia’s role in “reintroducing Islam to the rest of the world”.

He detailed how the cash was to pay Shafee for services rendered to Umno over several years, a majority of which was for election petition cases in GE12 and GE13 involving former party leaders such as Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

“A lawyer works for fees, and he or she is entitled to payment for their services.

“Charging Tan Sri Shafee for receiving payments for legal services rendered sets a very dangerous legal precedent for all lawyers, professionals and businesses,” said Najib.

“No one will be safe if the government chooses to victimise or politically persecute you,” he added.

Najib in his statement also claimed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was inconsistent in its pledges, after the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) hired two external lawyers to prosecute his case.

“This is counter to the long-held claim by PH previously that the AGC should never have appointed an outside lawyer in Tan Sri Shafee to act as prosecutor in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's sodomy trials.

“Now the AGC has appointed not one but two outside lawyers to act as prosecutors,” he added.

Najib also questioned the timing of Shafee’s charge dates, saying he has yet to record his statement or had the chance to submit documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“This means that investigations were clearly not completed before Tan Sri Shafee was charged,” he claimed.

Najib also claimed his lawyer’s charging today was also questionable due to the AGC’s recent move to drop two corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, and over a dozen more cases involving PH leaders or those similarly aligned.