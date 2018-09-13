Deputy IGP: Cops may know where Jho Low is

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim answers questions during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The deputy inspector-general of police (IGP) today hinted that the police may know fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho’s latest hideout, but are choosing to stay mum on the details.

In a press conference today, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said that the police are also currently faced with an uphill task when it comes to interviewing foreign witnesses implicated in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

“Let it be a secret at this moment. We don’t want to disrupt what we have been working on all this time,” he said, when asked if the police have found Low, also known as Jho Low, who is on the run from Malaysian authorities, over his involvement in 1MDB.

