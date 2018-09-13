Works minister: Hospital’s maternity and paediatric wings 93 per cent completed

Works Minister Baru Bian visits Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, which is currently under construction, in Ipoh September 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 13 —Works Minister Baru Bian today said Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s paediatric and maternity wings will be ready by December this year.

The RM237 million project, which began construction on August 1, 2013, was supposed to have been completed on January 31 last year, but was delayed by contractors who have already been given three time extensions.

“The contractor is expected to ask for another extension, the fourth one.

“The work on the project is currently at 93 per cent completed,” he said after visiting the site today.

During a briefing earlier, Baru, who is on a working visit to Perak, was informed that the project was approved under the 10th Malaysia Plan.

The project boasts a 10-floor block with 404 beds.

There are also six operating theatres and 18 maternity rooms.

There are also X-ray facilities and angiography machines.