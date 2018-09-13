Ukrainian footballer dies in Penang hotel room

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — A Ukrainian footballer, Oleksandr Shcherbinin, a member of the Asia Pacific Master Games (APMG) 2018, died after collapsing in his hotel room here this morning.

APMG 2018 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Linda Geh said athlete’s family in Ukraine had been informed about the mishap and APMG organiser was working closely with authorities for the arrangements to repatriate his remains.

“His family and relatives in Ukraine have been informed about his death. The APMG organisers are working closely with the authorities, including the Ukraine Embassy, for the arrangements to repatriate his remains to Kiev, Ukraine.

“On behalf of the APMG organisers, I would like to extend my deepest condolence to the family of Oleksandr Shcherbinin. May his soul rest in peace,” she said in a statement here today.

Shcherbinin, 57, collapsed in his hotel room in Penang at 6.55am after complaining of chest pains to his roommate.

An ambulance was called to the hotel immediately, but efforts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful.

Shcherbinin leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

He played as the goalkeeper for the Kharkiv Masters team in the APMG men’s football for 55 years and above category.

Meanwhile, Northeast District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said a post mortem conducted by Dr R. Sathya Rao of Penang General Hospital revealed that Shcherbinin died of a heart attack.

“No foul play is suspected,” he said via WhatsApp. — Bernama