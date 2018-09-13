CIMB offers lower rates for hybrid cars, GBI-certified buildings

CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd have rolled out preferential financing rates for new hybrid vehicles and Green Building Index (GBI) certified residential properties. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd have rolled out preferential financing rates for new hybrid vehicles and Green Building Index (GBI) certified residential properties.

The banking group said the move marked another significant step towards its group-wide embrace of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

“CIMB customers will be offered 10 basis points (0.10 per cent) lower interest rate versus the applicable promotion interest rate, for new hybrid vehicles as well as for GBI-certified residential properties,” CIMB Bank said in a statement today.

It said the offer supported CIMB Group’s sustainability commitments and it was the only banking group in Malaysia and Asean to be a founding member of the United Nations’ Environmental Programme Finance Initiative.

CIMB Group Consumer Banking Chief Executive Officer Samir Gupta said this was another significant step towards fulfilling the bank’s commitment to embed ESG in its business model.

“We look forward to introducing more products and services that would result in a more positive impact on the environment and communities,” he added.

The GBI is an industry-recognised green-rating tool used to assess buildings to promote sustainability in the built environment. — Bernama