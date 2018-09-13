Shafee Abdullah demands Sri Ram withdraw as lead prosecutor

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah holds a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex September 13, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Citing conflict of interest, prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said today he will be filing an application for the recusal of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor in his money laundering case.

Shafee, who today claimed trial to four charges of money laundering amounting to RM9.5million, alleged that Sri Ram was not qualified to lead the prosecution due to the latter’s past defence of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a parallel case.

He argued that Sri Ram, who is representing the PKR president-elect in his civil suit at the Court of Appeal over the Sodomy II case, would only make the hearing in the Appellate Court more concrete.

“Anwar is claiming I received the RM9.5 million while handling his Sodomy II appeal and that he was not tried fairly, but Datuk Seri Sri Ram is representing him in that case.

“How can he then conveniently prosecute the same case here? It would only make his argument in the Court of Appeal more concrete.

“I thought Anwar had all his records wiped out when he was granted the royal pardon, so why is he fighting over the RM9.5 million?” Shafee told reporters at the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex this afternoon.

He acknowledged that he viewed Sri Ram as an adversary in the courtroom, and described their ties as “lukewarm” at best.

“Our fight started maybe in the late 1970s, when I started out as a young deputy public prosecutor.

“There have been several occasions that has caused irritation between us; therefore, I feel he is not suitable to be leading the prosecution on my case,” he said.

This morning, Shafee was charged with four counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He was accused of receiving RM9.5 million in total from then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over two cheques, and two charges for not declaring the proceeds of the two cheques in his income tax report.

Shafee then expressed confidence in vindicating himself, calling the charges politically motivated, baseless and with ulterior motives.

“I feel the motive is, one, surely Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, then those who are in the Attorney General’s Chambers, you can guess who, those permanent and part time.

“It is done by those who want to eliminate me from the lineup of lawyers who are representing Datuk Seri Najib in his case, maybe they feel scared because our lineup is strong,” Shafee hinted.

Shafee added his defence team are currently looking at filing an appeal to bring his case to the High Court to be tried.

“Cases of this complication, I think a High Court judge is better suited, so we are contemplating moving the case.

“If you give me an independent judge, I don’t want one who is favourable to me. I can almost tell you we will win the case,” he added when asked if he expects to be tried fairly.