Ringgit ends marginally easier against US dollar

The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today as buying sentiment turned weaker on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit declined to 4.1430/1460 against the greenback from 4.1420/1470 yesterday.

However, weaker sentiment surrounding the ringgit was capped by the assurance made by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today that the local unit would improve in the medium term after financial issues facing the country were resolved.

The ringgit was also lower against a basket of currencies.

The local note depreciated against the yen to 3.7170/7204 against yesterday's 3.7161/7210 and fell against the euro to 4.8129/8168 from 4.8018/8093 yesterday.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0181/0216 from 3.0104/0151 yesterday and declined against the British pound to 5.4066/4126 from 5.3979/3060 previously. — Bernama