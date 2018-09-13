Deputy IGP reveals over 50 people wanted in 1MDB money trail

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim answers questions during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — More than 50 people, including “politically-affiliated” individuals and foreigners, are implicated in questionable cash transactions from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said today.

The deputy inspector-general of police (IGP) also said a total of US$972 million (RM2.97 billion) was found to have been deposited into Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank account through three companies that had dealings with the sovereign investment fund.

He named them as Good Star Limited, Aabar Investments and Tanore Finance Corporation.

“A total of US$972 million, or RM2.97 billion, was found to have been deposited into the account of the person we are investigating, via several phases.

“That is Good Star, Aabar and also Tanore. We have identified more than 100 transactions, and we have also identified the individuals involved in receiving money from the transactions which I mentioned above.

“More than 50 people are involved and we have taken action to record their statements,” he said.

The senior-ranking policeman declined to confirm if prominent Umno lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was also party to the transactions.

MORE TO COME