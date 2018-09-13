Don’t ignore auditor-general’s reports, Pakatan told

Tan Sri Ambrin Buang speaks at the Public Sector Internal Audit Conference 2018 in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Former auditor-general (A-G) Tan Sri Ambrin Buang today advised the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to learn from the mistakes of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration and not ignore audit reports if it was serious about ending leakages and graft.

Now chairman of the Finance Ministry’s special investigation committee on governance, procurement and finance, Ambrin said it was important for the leadership to set an example, adding that the “tone at the top” must be right.

“When leaders turn a blind eye to the misdeeds of their, say, favourite officers, that is where all the problems start.

“Rather, such nonsense should not be tolerated, and punished appropriately when the situation demands it,” he said during the Public Sector Internal Audit Conference by the Malaysian Institute of Accountants here.

He encouraged his audience to familiarise themselves with past national audit reports, saying they could expand their knowledge and learn how to be more efficient.

“As internal auditors, you should be proud of the work you and your peers are doing, as it is for the benefit of the public.

“This is why the reports are made publicly accessible. You do not even have to go to the National Audit Department building, just download a copy from online,” Ambrin said.

He also said it was possible, even when BN was in power, for anyone with information on corruption, but with no other recourse, to speak directly to a minister or the A-G.