DAP’s Dr Boo proposes royal commission to seek truth about May 13 race riots

JOHOR BARU, Sept 13 — Former Johor DAP chief Dr Boo Cheng Hau today urged the government to look into setting up a Truth and Reconciliation Royal Commission to seek the truth in the nation’s May 13 race riots.

He proposed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government initiate the commission consisting of civil society representatives and independent legal experts in order for Malaysians to move forward as a nation without any baggage of the past.

“DAP has always stood for a united, non-racial Malaysian Malaysia which opposes any division of citizens along racial lines.

“Malaysians have all the right to know the truth about what actually triggered the May 13 racial riots and move forward as a nation with a clear picture of history,” Dr Boo said in a statement today.

The 53-year-old former Johor Opposition leader also praised DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh’s courage for his admittance of an “error” in challenging the authorities to charge former IGP Hanif Omar under the Sedition Act for accusing DAP and Lim Kit Siang of allegedly asking to split Peninsula Malaysia into “East Coast for Malays and West Coast for Chinese” in the aftermath of May 13.

“Instead of charging the former IGP (Hanif) for sedition or any other criminal offence, or suing him for defamation in court, it is of utmost importance for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to set up a Truth and Reconciliation Royal Commission for a true reconciliation among all parties and to forge for institutional and constitutional reforms,” he said.

Dr Boo reminded that history should not be dictated by a few in power, but instead must come to light through due process.

He believed that Lim would agree with such an independent royal commission, to clear DAP and himself of any wrongdoing, and to bring those responsible to justice.

“This (the commission) will have an utmost historical and constitutional importance, rather than suing the former IGP for defamation,” said Dr Boo.

Dr Boo said he holds the view that DAP should be the pioneer in forging institutional and constitutional reforms and cannot be seen as vindictive when it is in power as the government of the day.

“Therefore, I fully support DAP deputy national chairman Gobind Singh Deo’s reiteration of the party’s stand on repealing draconian laws such as the Sedition Act.

“Nonetheless, I also hope Gobind, who is now also communications and multimedia minister, to propose the Freedom of Information, Speech and Multimedia Act to replace draconian legislation such as the Official Secret Act, the Anti-Fake News Act and the Sedition Act to protect Malaysians’ constitutional right to free speech and free access to information,” he said.

Dr Boo’s statement came as former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tun Hanif Omar was reported to have said last week that he had put Lim in prison under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in May 1969 because DAP had suggested the division of Peninsular Malaysia into two after the 1969 race riots — the east coast for the Malays and the west coast for the Chinese.

Lim slammed Hanif’s statement as a “cock-and-bull story” and on Sunday instructed his lawyers to sue the former top cop for defamation.

Hanif later said his claim was based on a police Special Branch (SB) report.

On Tuesday, Lim questioned the SB report, suggesting that the report that Hanif was alluding to was false.

Lim then asked if the document itself even existed as well as why Hanif waited this long to expose the plan.